The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs WEN

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) closed the day trading at $22.36 down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $22.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3565921 shares were traded. WEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Esposito Liliana sold 64,701 shares for $21.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,375,543 led to the insider holds 74,865 shares of the business.

Peltz Matthew H. sold 3,627,569 shares of WEN for $79,987,896 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 21,705,770 shares after completing the transaction at $22.05 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, MAY PETER W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,627,569 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 79,987,896 and left with 21,705,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.97B and an Enterprise Value of 8.51B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WEN traded about 3.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WEN traded about 3.39M shares per day. A total of 212.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.79M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 7.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

WEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 74.10% for WEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1986 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 28 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $566.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $580.3M to a low estimate of $551.9M. As of the current estimate, The Wendy’s Company’s year-ago sales were $537.78M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.05M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $547M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.