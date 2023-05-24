There is a good chance Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) will undergo another restructuring.

The closing price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) was $22.24 for the day, up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $21.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680317 shares were traded. RCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.84.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Shah Gaurav sold 4,122 shares for $21.38 per share. The transaction valued at 88,108 led to the insider holds 521,642 shares of the business.

Patel Kinnari sold 1,330 shares of RCKT for $28,429 on May 17. The insider now owns 213,993 shares after completing the transaction at $21.38 per share. On May 17, another insider, Militello John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 245 shares for $21.38 each. As a result, the insider received 5,237 and left with 6,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $23.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.34.

Shares Statistics:

RCKT traded an average of 839.01K shares per day over the past three months and 634.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.33M. Insiders hold about 3.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 9.06M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.98% and a Short% of Float of 13.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.63 and -$3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.11. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$3.23.