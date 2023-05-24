There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS).

The price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) closed at $18.05 in the last session, down -0.50% from day before closing price of $18.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770071 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Jarrett Jennifer sold 8,729 shares for $16.81 per share. The transaction valued at 146,734 led to the insider holds 406,217 shares of the business.

Jarrett Jennifer sold 1,600 shares of RCUS for $37,632 on Jan 27. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 414,946 shares after completing the transaction at $23.52 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Jarrett Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 300 shares for $23.56 each. As a result, the insider received 7,068 and left with 416,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 420.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $36.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCUS traded on average about 973.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 865.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.81M with a Short Ratio of 7.81M, compared to 7.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.69% and a Short% of Float of 18.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.03 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1.09 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.34 and -$5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.62. EPS for the following year is -$3.99, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$5.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $26.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.72M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.76M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.87M, an increase of 18.20% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112M, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.78M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.