This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed the day trading at $121.56 down -3.49% from the previous closing price of $125.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2168730 shares were traded. BIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIDU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 42.88B and an Enterprise Value of 31.13B. As of this moment, Baidu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $160.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIDU traded about 3.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIDU traded about 3.53M shares per day. A total of 349.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.73M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.72M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.82 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $3 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.41 and $8.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.13. EPS for the following year is $11.3, with 24 analysts recommending between $14.07 and $9.44.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $4.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.93B to a low estimate of $4.69B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.12B, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.14B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.08B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.94B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.28B and the low estimate is $20.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.