TPG Inc. (TPG) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) closed the day trading at $25.56 down -3.91% from the previous closing price of $26.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898069 shares were traded. TPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TPG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.30B. As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 117.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has reached a high of $44.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TPG traded about 506.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TPG traded about 670.88k shares per day. A total of 309.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.63M. Insiders hold about 11.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 4.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Dividends & Splits

TPG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 1.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $311.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $330M to a low estimate of $287.53M. As of the current estimate, TPG Inc.’s year-ago sales were $331.49M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.49M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $383.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297.25M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, down -35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.