TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) closed at $0.48 up 0.04% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0002 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729632 shares were traded. TRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4848 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4501.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TRX Gold Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRX now has a Market Capitalization of 158.51M and an Enterprise Value of 149.72M. As of this moment, TRX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRX has reached a high of $0.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4398.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRX has traded an average of 471.87K shares per day and 601.05k over the past ten days. A total of 281.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.59M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 664.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 469.49k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.3M to a low estimate of $12.3M. As of the current estimate, TRX Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.5M, an estimated increase of 391.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.4M, an increase of 108.60% less than the figure of $391.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.4M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.2M and the low estimate is $73.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.