Understanding Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) through its ratios

After finishing at $5.17 in the prior trading day, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) closed at $5.15, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621646 shares were traded. LANV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.00.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LANV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LANV now has a Market Capitalization of 715.10M and an Enterprise Value of 927.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.12.

Over the past 52 weeks, LANV has reached a high of $22.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.77.

The stock has traded on average 193.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 433.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.40M. Insiders hold about 6.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LANV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 60.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 105.58k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.19%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$1.46.

1 analysts predict $531.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $531.07M to a low estimate of $531.07M. As of the current estimate, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $457.03M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LANV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $531.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $457.03M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $621.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621.58M and the low estimate is $621.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.