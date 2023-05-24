Understanding Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)’s financial health through ratios

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) closed the day trading at $55.71 down -6.35% from the previous closing price of $59.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7599973 shares were traded. LVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Forman Charles D sold 15,000 shares for $63.17 per share. The transaction valued at 947,550 led to the insider holds 205,984 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVS now has a Market Capitalization of 45.37B and an Enterprise Value of 55.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $65.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LVS traded about 4.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LVS traded about 3.66M shares per day. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.09M. Insiders hold about 56.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.24M with a Short Ratio of 11.24M, compared to 13.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.23 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.56B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated increase of 123.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 158.70% over than the figure of $123.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.11B, up 138.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.26B and the low estimate is $10.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.