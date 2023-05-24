Understanding Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) closed at $0.38 up 12.43% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0420 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812100 shares were traded. LTRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3884 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3322.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lottery.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when ALD Holdings Group, LLC sold 2,500,000 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 850,000 led to the insider holds 1,489,484 shares of the business.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. sold 2,500,000 shares of LTRY for $850,000 on May 22. The 10% Owner now owns 10,118,257 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On May 09, another insider, ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,300,000 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,035,000 and left with 3,989,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTRY now has a Market Capitalization of 20.11M and an Enterprise Value of -27.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRY has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4149, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3699.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LTRY has traded an average of 471.04K shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 50.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.81M. Insiders hold about 55.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 593.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 308.24k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.53M, up 138.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.6M and the low estimate is $361.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.