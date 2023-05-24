Understanding MannKind Corporation (MNKD) through its ratios

In the latest session, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) closed at $4.66 down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $4.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2250570 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MannKind Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,000 led to the insider holds 2,020,128 shares of the business.

Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares of MNKD for $41,287 on Apr 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,030,128 shares after completing the transaction at $4.13 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Castagna Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $5.27 each. As a result, the insider received 52,748 and left with 2,040,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2526.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNKD has traded an average of 3.34M shares per day and 3.93M over the past ten days. A total of 263.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.92M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 37.67M with a Short Ratio of 37.67M, compared to 39.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.26% and a Short% of Float of 14.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $42.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $45.94M to a low estimate of $39.7M. As of the current estimate, MannKind Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.89M, an estimated increase of 125.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.76M, an increase of 83.60% less than the figure of $125.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.77M, up 81.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.63M and the low estimate is $216.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.