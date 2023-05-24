Understanding Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $62.63 in the prior trading day, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) closed at $61.57, down -1.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824336 shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OLLI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when FLEISHMAN STANLEY sold 1,592 shares for $64.22 per share. The transaction valued at 102,238 led to the insider holds 57,161 shares of the business.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS sold 3,000 shares of OLLI for $175,560 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 610 shares after completing the transaction at $58.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLLI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.65B and an Enterprise Value of 3.82B. As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $72.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 798.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.55% stake in the company. Shares short for OLLI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 5.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.77% and a Short% of Float of 14.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $451.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $460M to a low estimate of $446.7M. As of the current estimate, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $406.67M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $496.16M, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $509M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.86M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.