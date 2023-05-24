Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

In the latest session, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) closed at $64.55 down -7.26% from its previous closing price of $69.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7855466 shares were traded. BJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 258.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Desroches Jeff sold 7,059 shares for $77.09 per share. The transaction valued at 544,149 led to the insider holds 84,822 shares of the business.

Desroches Jeff sold 1,716 shares of BJ for $128,408 on Feb 13. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 91,881 shares after completing the transaction at $74.83 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Eddy Robert W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,862 shares for $71.67 each. As a result, the insider received 205,130 and left with 175,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJ now has a Market Capitalization of 10.07B and an Enterprise Value of 13.15B. As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $80.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BJ has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 2.83M over the past ten days. A total of 133.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.64M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BJ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 3.23M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.27, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.92B to a low estimate of $4.66B. As of the current estimate, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.5B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.35B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.99B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.92B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.51B and the low estimate is $20.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.