Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $14.83 in the prior trading day, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) closed at $14.17, down -4.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12227107 shares were traded. VIPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIPS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.76B and an Enterprise Value of 5.87B. As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $16.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 625.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 476.81M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 7.96M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.69B. As of the current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.79B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.74B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.96B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.18B and the low estimate is $14.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.