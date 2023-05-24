Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Rise 0.48% in Day Trading, Closes at $24.88

The price of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) closed at $24.88 in the last session, up 0.48% from day before closing price of $24.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767812 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.45.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRDN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Myers Scott Dunseth bought 4,000 shares for $25.37 per share. The transaction valued at 101,479 led to the insider holds 259,500 shares of the business.

Myers Scott Dunseth bought 5,500 shares of VRDN for $160,324 on Mar 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 255,500 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Meisner Lara, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 29,971 shares for $29.07 each. As a result, the insider received 871,257 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRDN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 776.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 617.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 469.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRDN traded on average about 594.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 790.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.68M. Insiders hold about 1.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.09% and a Short% of Float of 8.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.87 and a low estimate of -$1.69, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.33 and -$6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.35. EPS for the following year is -$4.77, with 12 analysts recommending between -$3.54 and -$5.89.