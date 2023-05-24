Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Records 0.68 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.7199 High

After finishing at $0.73 in the prior trading day, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) closed at $0.67, down -7.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0536 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682635 shares were traded. VLCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6010.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLCN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Davis Stephanie Michelle bought 3,650 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,928 led to the insider holds 3,650 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLCN now has a Market Capitalization of 29.78M and an Enterprise Value of 46.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.66.

Over the past 52 weeks, VLCN has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3163, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5859.

The stock has traded on average 91.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 309.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.56M. Insiders hold about 28.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VLCN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 180.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 167.24k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$0.99.

1 analysts predict $1.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9M to a low estimate of $1.9M. As of the current estimate, Volcon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.37M, an estimated decrease of -19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.35M, an increase of 867.10% over than the figure of -$19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55M, up 82.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.04M and the low estimate is $25.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 201.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.