Wag! Group Co. (PET) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $2.02 in the prior trading day, Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET) closed at $2.10, up 3.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558762 shares were traded. PET stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8550.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Yee Brian bought 3,000 shares for $2.38 per share. The transaction valued at 7,140 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Yee Brian bought 3,000 shares of PET for $7,200 on May 16. The Director now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Yee Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 82,693 shares for $2.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,040 and bolstered with 1,648,503 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PET now has a Market Capitalization of 90.34M and an Enterprise Value of 78.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PET has reached a high of $13.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0272.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 126.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 161.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.34M. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PET as of Apr 27, 2023 were 156.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 152.2k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.87M, up 47.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103M and the low estimate is $94.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.