Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $3.81, up 2.70% from its previous closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000676 shares were traded. WVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WVE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when BOLNO PAUL sold 29,400 shares for $4.04 per share. The transaction valued at 118,776 led to the insider holds 407,425 shares of the business.

Francis Chris sold 10,258 shares of WVE for $41,340 on Feb 16. The insider now owns 79,714 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Vargeese Chandra, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,249 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 41,303 and left with 106,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WVE now has a Market Capitalization of 361.03M and an Enterprise Value of 310.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2546.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WVE traded 346.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 391.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 25.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WVE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 2.02M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $6.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $250k. As of the current estimate, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $375k, an estimated increase of 1,566.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.97M, an increase of 2,345.60% over than the figure of $1,566.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65M, up 818.30% from the average estimate.