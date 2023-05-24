Wayfair Inc. (W) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Wayfair Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.21, up 2.35% from its previous closing price of $34.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5901312 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of W’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Netzer Thomas sold 2,913 shares for $30.96 per share. The transaction valued at 90,177 led to the insider holds 96,919 shares of the business.

Schaferkordt Anke sold 686 shares of W for $21,105 on May 02. The Director now owns 9,976 shares after completing the transaction at $30.77 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Tan Fiona, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 7,375 shares for $35.44 each. As a result, the insider received 261,373 and left with 55,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 4.44B and an Enterprise Value of 7.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $76.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that W traded 5.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.60% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of Apr 27, 2023 were 22.81M with a Short Ratio of 22.81M, compared to 24.14M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.31% and a Short% of Float of 43.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$1.37, while EPS last year was -$1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 28 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$3.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 27 analysts expect revenue to total $3.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.86B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.22B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.