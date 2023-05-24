Which analyst expects World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) to perform well in the near future?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) closed the day trading at $101.18 down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $101.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659593 shares were traded. WWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.24.

For a better understanding of WWE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when DUNN KEVIN sold 15,000 shares for $66.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,500 led to the insider holds 271,171 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWE now has a Market Capitalization of 7.87B and an Enterprise Value of 8.02B. As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.20.

Over the past 52 weeks, WWE has reached a high of $110.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.60.

Over the past 3-months, WWE traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WWE traded about 959.3k shares per day. A total of 74.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.00M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 121.55% stake in the company. Shares short for WWE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 10.48M, compared to 10.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 73.34%.

WWE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $2.68.

8 analysts predict $398.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $414.4M to a low estimate of $379M. As of the current estimate, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $328.2M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.02M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $349M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.