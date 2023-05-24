Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

In the latest session, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) closed at $77.57 down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $78.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816525 shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wix.com Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 181.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.43B and an Enterprise Value of 4.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $101.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WIX has traded an average of 818.67K shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 56.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.36M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 3.79M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 7.83%.

Earnings Estimates

