ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) closed the day trading at $14.26 down -2.86% from the previous closing price of $14.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12765576 shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.95.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZIM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.40B and an Enterprise Value of 3.48B. As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $71.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZIM traded about 5.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZIM traded about 4.74M shares per day. A total of 120.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.39M. Insiders hold about 21.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.88M with a Short Ratio of 19.88M, compared to 17.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.54% and a Short% of Float of 20.86%.

Dividends & Splits

ZIM’s forward annual dividend rate is 16.95, up from 14.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 96.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 96.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was $11.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.59 and -$5.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.43B, an estimated decrease of -58.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, a decrease of -54.40% over than the figure of -$58.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.56B, down -51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $5.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.