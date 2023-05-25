0 analysts offer recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) stock

The price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) closed at $65.88 in the last session, down -1.96% from day before closing price of $67.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1184001 shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRSP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $50.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,266,638 led to the insider holds 387,377 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,111,504 on Mar 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 387,377 shares after completing the transaction at $44.46 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $48.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,206,243 and left with 375,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 37.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $86.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRSP traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of May 14, 2023 were 12.43M with a Short Ratio of 13.20M, compared to 12.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.75% and a Short% of Float of 15.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.56 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.03, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.17 and -$8.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.18. EPS for the following year is -$6.46, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.55 and -$12.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $264.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.