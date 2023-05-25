908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) closed the day trading at $9.68 down -3.39% from the previous closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515754 shares were traded. MASS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MASS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Knopp Kevin J. sold 4,842 shares for $10.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,001 led to the insider holds 427,848 shares of the business.

Knopp Kevin J. sold 15,158 shares of MASS for $155,976 on Feb 15. The President and CEO now owns 432,690 shares after completing the transaction at $10.29 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Knopp Kevin J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $10.51 each. As a result, the insider received 420,400 and left with 447,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASS now has a Market Capitalization of 240.57M and an Enterprise Value of 86.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASS has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MASS traded about 264.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MASS traded about 266.34k shares per day. A total of 31.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.14M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MASS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $10.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.4M to a low estimate of $10.04M. As of the current estimate, 908 Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.11M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.85M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.07M and the low estimate is $60.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.