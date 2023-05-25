AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) was $7.02 for the day, down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $7.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2957499 shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.75.

Our analysis of ABCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 85,102 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 859,249 led to the insider holds 55,859,493 shares of the business.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of ABCL for $2,292,460 on Aug 19. The 10% Owner now owns 55,844,391 shares after completing the transaction at $11.46 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 9,173 shares for $8.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,842 and bolstered with 55,644,391 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 919.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -69.35.

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.80.

ABCL traded an average of 1.91M shares per day over the past three months and 3.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 287.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.83M. Insiders hold about 19.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.53M with a Short Ratio of 24.53M, compared to 23.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 15.94%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$1.08.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.7M to a low estimate of $9.95M. As of the current estimate, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.92M, an estimated decrease of -72.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.67M, a decrease of -83.10% less than the figure of -$72.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $485.42M, down -89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82M and the low estimate is $47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.