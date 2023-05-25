Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Closes down -2.54% on Wednesday Trading

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed the day trading at $30.28 down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $31.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830834 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.01.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 276.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when POSEDEL RHEA J sold 18,000 shares for $29.00 per share. The transaction valued at 522,000 led to the insider holds 49,018 shares of the business.

SPORCK ALISTAIR N sold 960 shares of AEHR for $25,999 on May 05. The VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT now owns 12,651 shares after completing the transaction at $27.08 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $28.21 each. As a result, the insider received 846,300 and left with 59,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 761.73M and an Enterprise Value of 725.36M. As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $40.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEHR traded about 1.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEHR traded about 775.87k shares per day. A total of 27.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 4.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.38% and a Short% of Float of 17.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $22.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.71M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $20.29M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.2M, an increase of 117.40% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.09M and the low estimate is $100.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.