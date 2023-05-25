AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stocks Hit Low of $56.38 Before Closing at $57.22

In the latest session, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) closed at $57.22 down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $58.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1545493 shares were traded. AER stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AerCap Holdings N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AER now has a Market Capitalization of 13.43B and an Enterprise Value of 58.50B. As of this moment, AerCap’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AER has reached a high of $66.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AER has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 239.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.16M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.01% stake in the company. Shares short for AER as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 2.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.4 and $8.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.83. EPS for the following year is $9.11, with 8 analysts recommending between $10 and $8.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.81B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $1.67B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.01B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.12B and the low estimate is $7.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.