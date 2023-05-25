AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $8.87

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) closed the day trading at $8.87 down -1.55% from the previous closing price of $9.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15943617 shares were traded. AGNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGNC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Larocca Prue sold 12,000 shares for $9.07 per share. The transaction valued at 108,840 led to the insider holds 94,132 shares of the business.

Kain Gary D sold 350,000 shares of AGNC for $3,255,700 on May 10. The Director, Executive Chair now owns 1,807,479 shares after completing the transaction at $9.30 per share. On May 10, another insider, Kain Gary D, who serves as the Director, Executive Chair of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $9.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,395,300 and left with 517,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGNC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGNC traded about 11.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGNC traded about 8.66M shares per day. A total of 579.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 569.35M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGNC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 30.17M with a Short Ratio of 30.17M, compared to 30.48M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Dividends & Splits

AGNC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.44, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $378.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $443M to a low estimate of $334.44M. As of the current estimate, AGNC Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $315M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.11M, a decrease of -19.80% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $454M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $833M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.