Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Shares Decline by -0.47% to Close at $281.23

As of close of business last night, Align Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $281.23, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $282.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752876 shares were traded. ALGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $284.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $278.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 2,928 shares for $341.50 per share. The transaction valued at 999,912 led to the insider holds 188,417 shares of the business.

Morici John bought 587 shares of ALGN for $200,660 on Feb 08. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 8,204 shares after completing the transaction at $341.84 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, HOGAN JOSEPH M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,600 shares for $188.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,998,987 and bolstered with 185,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGN now has a Market Capitalization of 24.38B and an Enterprise Value of 23.60B. As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $368.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 318.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 261.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALGN traded 830.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 717.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.17M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $8.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.3. EPS for the following year is $9.96, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.8 and $9.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $991.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $983.24M. As of the current estimate, Align Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $969.55M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $992.15M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $962.18M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.73B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.57B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.