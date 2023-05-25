Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Shares Decline by -3.08% to Close at $185.92

As of close of business last night, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $185.92, down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $191.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551768 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Garg Pushkal sold 2,455 shares for $199.02 per share. The transaction valued at 488,595 led to the insider holds 4,345 shares of the business.

Greenstreet Yvonne sold 7,615 shares of ALNY for $1,481,811 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 30,332 shares after completing the transaction at $194.59 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Vaishnaw Akshay, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,392 shares for $194.59 each. As a result, the insider received 465,464 and left with 17,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALNY now has a Market Capitalization of 26.41B and an Enterprise Value of 25.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $242.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 198.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 210.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALNY traded 791.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 540.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 5.08M, compared to 5.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$1.98, while EPS last year was -$2.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.84 and -$8.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.18. EPS for the following year is -$2.46, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.31 and -$6.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $334.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $350M to a low estimate of $318M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.82M, an estimated increase of 48.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $349.39M, an increase of 19.80% less than the figure of $48.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.