Amphenol Corporation (APH) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) closed the day trading at $72.97 down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $74.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4541872 shares were traded.

For a better understanding of APH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Gavelle Jean-Luc sold 184,100 shares for $74.67 per share. The transaction valued at 13,746,857 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gavelle Jean-Luc sold 129,800 shares of APH for $10,596,236 on Feb 09. The President, ISS Division now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $81.64 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, NORWITT RICHARD ADAM, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 650,000 shares for $81.72 each. As a result, the insider received 53,115,790 and left with 967,424 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APH now has a Market Capitalization of 44.86B and an Enterprise Value of 47.92B. As of this moment, Amphenol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.98.

Over the past 52 weeks, APH has reached a high of $82.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.60.

Over the past 3-months, APH traded about 2.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APH traded about 2.9M shares per day. A total of 595.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.63M. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 5.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

APH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98. The current Payout Ratio is 25.50% for APH, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 04, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $3.04.

13 analysts predict $2.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.04B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Amphenol Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.14B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1B, a decrease of -6.00% less than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.97B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.62B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.7B and the low estimate is $12.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.