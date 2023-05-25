Analyst EPS estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) stock

After finishing at $26.35 in the prior trading day, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) closed at $25.55, down -3.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766392 shares were traded. JHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JHG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Hughes Brennan A. sold 1,874 shares for $26.69 per share. The transaction valued at 50,010 led to the insider holds 4,570 shares of the business.

Sheehan Anne bought 332 shares of JHG for $9,000 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 332 shares after completing the transaction at $27.11 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, FOGO GEORGINA, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 10,701 shares for $23.29 each. As a result, the insider received 249,185 and left with 101,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JHG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JHG has reached a high of $31.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 799.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 165.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JHG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 3.09M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JHG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.56, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.60.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $516.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $520.1M to a low estimate of $514.3M. As of the current estimate, Janus Henderson Group plc’s year-ago sales were $555.5M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $511.31M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $524.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $489.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.2B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.