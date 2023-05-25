Analysts predict EPS of $0.88 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)’s current quarter

After finishing at $25.75 in the prior trading day, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) closed at $25.41, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1147455 shares were traded. SIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Mick Gary bought 5,000 shares for $26.62 per share. The transaction valued at 133,125 led to the insider holds 82,237 shares of the business.

Mick Gary bought 5,250 shares of SIX for $112,349 on Dec 15. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 59,675 shares after completing the transaction at $21.40 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Mick Gary, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 2,250 shares for $21.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,356 and bolstered with 54,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 4.79B. As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIX is 2.17, which has changed by -14.70% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.41% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $31.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SIX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 7.21M, compared to 6.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.66% and a Short% of Float of 13.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $477.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.4M to a low estimate of $455M. As of the current estimate, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $435.42M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $579.14M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.