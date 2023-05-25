Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

In the latest session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) closed at $8.27 down -3.27% from its previous closing price of $8.55. On the day, 1065343 shares were traded. DDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 3D Systems Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Clinton Malissia sold 8,685 shares for $8.58 per share. The transaction valued at 74,489 led to the insider holds 62,785 shares of the business.

Johnson Andrew Martin sold 7,787 shares of DDD for $73,120 on Dec 09. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec now owns 178,434 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, GRAVES JEFFREY A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,000 and bolstered with 569,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has reached a high of $13.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DDD has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 954.38k over the past ten days. A total of 129.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DDD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.39M with a Short Ratio of 10.39M, compared to 10.91M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.21 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $134.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $140M to a low estimate of $130.57M. As of the current estimate, 3D Systems Corporation’s year-ago sales were $140.04M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.37M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $562M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $527.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.03M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $605.26M and the low estimate is $557.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.