Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)

In the latest session, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) closed at $29.61 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $30.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610449 shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.60.

For a deeper understanding of Clearway Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,242,350 led to the insider holds 172,601 shares of the business.

Global Infrastructure Investor bought 71,980 shares of CWEN for $2,242,350 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 172,601 shares after completing the transaction at $31.15 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Sotos Christopher S, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $35.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,056,822 and left with 266,704 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWEN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 10.64B. As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.62.

Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $41.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.42.

For the past three months, CWEN has traded an average of 848.66K shares per day and 683.35k over the past ten days. A total of 124.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.43M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CWEN is 1.53, from 1.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.77.