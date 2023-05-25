Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Polished.com Inc. (POL)

In the latest session, Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) closed at $0.56 down -6.80% from its previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0406 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743593 shares were traded. POL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5969 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5269.

For a deeper understanding of Polished.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POL now has a Market Capitalization of 48.49M and an Enterprise Value of 95.01M. As of this moment, Polished.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.28.

Over the past 52 weeks, POL has reached a high of $1.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6274.

For the past three months, POL has traded an average of 450.74K shares per day and 379.66k over the past ten days. A total of 105.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.08M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.81% stake in the company. Shares short for POL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 7.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $136.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $153.4M to a low estimate of $120M. As of the current estimate, Polished.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.07M, an estimated increase of 113.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.1M, a decrease of -1.20% less than the figure of $113.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $504.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $504.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $362.3M, up 39.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $464M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $464M and the low estimate is $464M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.