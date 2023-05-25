Analyzing APi Group Corporation (APG)’s quick and current ratios

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) closed the day trading at $22.49 down -2.22% from the previous closing price of $23.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697289 shares were traded. APG stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when MALKIN ANTHONY E bought 43,000 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 649,300 led to the insider holds 83,400 shares of the business.

MALKIN ANTHONY E bought 21,500 shares of APG for $324,650 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 77,396 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, MALKIN ANTHONY E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,390 shares for $14.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,748 and bolstered with 51,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.29B and an Enterprise Value of 8.54B. As of this moment, APi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APG has reached a high of $24.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APG traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APG traded about 894.75k shares per day. A total of 234.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.42M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.93M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, APi Group Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.79B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.44B and the low estimate is $7.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.