Analyzing Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s quick and current ratios

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) closed the day trading at $191.91 down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $196.38. On the day, 2970422 shares were traded. UNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.31.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Whited Elizabeth F sold 2,500 shares for $213.00 per share. The transaction valued at 532,500 led to the insider holds 39,080 shares of the business.

Finley Teresa bought 1,380 shares of UNP for $259,799 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 1,380 shares after completing the transaction at $188.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNP now has a Market Capitalization of 122.69B and an Enterprise Value of 156.97B. As of this moment, Union’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has reached a high of $242.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 196.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNP traded about 3.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNP traded about 1.95M shares per day. A total of 610.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 607.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 5.88M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Dividends & Splits

UNP’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.20, up from 5.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 45.90% for UNP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.69 and a low estimate of $2.32, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.73, with high estimates of $2.91 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.78 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.47. EPS for the following year is $11.4, with 29 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $9.81.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $5.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.92B to a low estimate of $5.34B. As of the current estimate, Union Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.27B, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.83B, a decrease of -9.00% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.5B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.88B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.41B and the low estimate is $22.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.