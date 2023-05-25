Analyzing Visa Inc. (V)’s quick and current ratios

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) closed the day trading at $222.25 down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $224.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6727634 shares were traded. V stock price reached its highest trading level at $223.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $220.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of V, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when MAHON TULLIER KELLY sold 54,146 shares for $232.55 per share. The transaction valued at 12,591,706 led to the insider holds 26,674 shares of the business.

PRABHU VASANT M sold 13,343 shares of V for $3,125,785 on May 01. The VICE CHAIR, CFO now owns 73,638 shares after completing the transaction at $234.26 per share. On May 01, another insider, KELLY ALFRED F JR, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $232.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,746,525 and left with 154,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, V now has a Market Capitalization of 480.01B and an Enterprise Value of 484.02B. As of this moment, Visa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, V has reached a high of $235.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $174.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 227.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, V traded about 6.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, V traded about 5.06M shares per day. A total of 2.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for V as of Apr 27, 2023 were 30.99M with a Short Ratio of 30.99M, compared to 30.47M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

V’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 1.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.62. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for V, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.81 and $8.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.6. EPS for the following year is $9.78, with 34 analysts recommending between $10.13 and $8.69.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $8.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.16B to a low estimate of $7.86B. As of the current estimate, Visa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.28B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.61B, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.29B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for V’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.31B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.87B and the low estimate is $34.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.