Apollomics Inc. (APLM) Stocks Hit Low of $3.9998 Before Closing at $4.29

In the latest session, Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLM) closed at $4.29 up 3.87% from its previous closing price of $4.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635660 shares were traded. APLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9998.

For a deeper understanding of Apollomics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.30 and its Current Ratio is at 18.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLM now has a Market Capitalization of 396.66M and an Enterprise Value of 323.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 288.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Over the past 52 weeks, APLM has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.2144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.7419.

For the past three months, APLM has traded an average of 174.41K shares per day and 143.71k over the past ten days. A total of 13.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.26M. Insiders hold about 80.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for APLM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 85.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 29.5k on Mar 30, 2023.

