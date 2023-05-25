As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) offers stability

After finishing at $57.56 in the prior trading day, Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) closed at $56.35, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991333 shares were traded. REG stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.07.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when PALMER LISA sold 15,180 shares for $65.58 per share. The transaction valued at 995,504 led to the insider holds 106,000 shares of the business.

ROTH ALAN TODD sold 3,000 shares of REG for $198,330 on Nov 10. The Senior Managing Director now owns 10,786 shares after completing the transaction at $66.11 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, WATTLES THOMAS G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,360 shares for $63.25 each. As a result, the insider received 212,507 and left with 59,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.01B and an Enterprise Value of 13.90B. As of this moment, Regency’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REG has reached a high of $69.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 849.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 171.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, REG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.55, compared to 2.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $40.13, with high estimates of $1,255.25 and low estimates of $5.32.

EPS for the following year is $ETF, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Future and $ETF.