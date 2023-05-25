Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Stock Closes down -2.18% on Wednesday Trading

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) closed the day trading at $6.73 down -2.18% from the previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726596 shares were traded. ASPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASPN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when SWEETNAM JAMES E bought 2,700 shares for $11.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,510 led to the insider holds 6,195 shares of the business.

Wood River Capital, LLC bought 10,526,316 shares of ASPN for $100,000,002 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 15,780,426 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPN now has a Market Capitalization of 518.51M and an Enterprise Value of 432.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $21.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASPN traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASPN traded about 629.22k shares per day. A total of 69.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 3.43M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $48.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51M to a low estimate of $45.9M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.64M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.48M, an increase of 53.90% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.75M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $225.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.36M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.5M and the low estimate is $364M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.