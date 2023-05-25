Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Records 0.68 million Shares Traded, Reaches $168.66 High

After finishing at $169.61 in the prior trading day, Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) closed at $164.78, down -2.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676658 shares were traded. AVY stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when STEWART JULIA A sold 930 shares for $172.99 per share. The transaction valued at 160,876 led to the insider holds 15,962 shares of the business.

Lopez Andres Alberto sold 5,800 shares of AVY for $1,055,600 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 1,315 shares after completing the transaction at $182.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Colisto Nicholas, who serves as the SVP & CIO of the company, sold 3,842 shares for $180.43 each. As a result, the insider received 693,212 and left with 7,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVY now has a Market Capitalization of 13.39B and an Enterprise Value of 16.33B. As of this moment, Avery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVY has reached a high of $204.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 527.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 540.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.45M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AVY’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.00, compared to 3.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for AVY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 22, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.17 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $2.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.69 and low estimates of $2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.13 and $8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.99. EPS for the following year is $10.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $11.16 and $10.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, Avery Dennison Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.35B, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.33B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.04B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.68B and the low estimate is $9.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.