Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Stock Closes down -2.77% on Wednesday Trading

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) closed the day trading at $18.60 down -2.77% from the previous closing price of $19.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679975 shares were traded. BLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 6.15B and an Enterprise Value of 8.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLCO has reached a high of $19.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLCO traded about 391.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLCO traded about 729.97k shares per day. A total of 350.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.47M, compared to 7.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 16.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.1B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.61B and the low estimate is $5.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.