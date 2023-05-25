Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) was $13.80 for the day, down -6.95% from the previous closing price of $14.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5794739 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 3,073 shares for $13.65 per share. The transaction valued at 41,946 led to the insider holds 164,196 shares of the business.

Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 6,002 shares of BE for $79,286 on May 16. The insider now owns 167,269 shares after completing the transaction at $13.21 per share. On May 16, another insider, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who serves as the EVP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 1,499 shares for $13.21 each. As a result, the insider received 19,802 and left with 471,164 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.65B and an Enterprise Value of 3.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.80.

Shares Statistics:

BE traded an average of 3.79M shares per day over the past three months and 9.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 206.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18M with a Short Ratio of 18.00M, compared to 19.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $348.92M to a low estimate of $295.74M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $243.24M, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $385.1M, an increase of 38.90% over than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.5M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.