Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Records 0.55 million Shares Traded, Reaches $13.27 High

After finishing at $13.55 in the prior trading day, Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) closed at $13.11, down -3.25%. On the day, 548305 shares were traded. BUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BUR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.86B. As of this moment, Burford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 437.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BUR has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 643.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 14.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.98% stake in the company. Shares short for BUR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 926.15k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.