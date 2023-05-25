Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Stocks Hit Low of $40.95 Before Closing at $41.69

In the latest session, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) closed at $41.69 down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $42.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2822893 shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares for $45.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,432 led to the insider holds 121,697 shares of the business.

Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares of CZR for $1,118,572 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 96,697 shares after completing the transaction at $44.74 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, TOMICK DAVID P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,100 shares for $38.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,229 and bolstered with 5,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.59B and an Enterprise Value of 33.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $56.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CZR has traded an average of 2.91M shares per day and 2.72M over the past ten days. A total of 214.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 7.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.37 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.88B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.82B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.3B and the low estimate is $11.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.