Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Catalent Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.44, down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $38.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3769742 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Boerman Manja sold 1,446 shares for $49.86 per share. The transaction valued at 72,098 led to the insider holds 14,414 shares of the business.

Gargiulo Mario sold 678 shares of CTLT for $33,805 on May 01. The SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe now owns 5,676 shares after completing the transaction at $49.86 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Hopson Ricky, who serves as the Pres. Clinical Dev Supply Div of the company, sold 643 shares for $49.36 each. As a result, the insider received 31,738 and left with 16,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTLT now has a Market Capitalization of 11.79B and an Enterprise Value of 16.18B. As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTLT traded 4.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 6.04M, compared to 6.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $953.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $910.3M. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated decrease of -25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -11.60% over than the figure of -$25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.03B and the low estimate is $3.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.