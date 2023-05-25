City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Shares Decline by -8.86% to Close at $4.63

As of close of business last night, City Office REIT Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.63, down -8.86% from its previous closing price of $5.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590244 shares were traded. CIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

To gain a deeper understanding of CIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIO now has a Market Capitalization of 206.88M and an Enterprise Value of 980.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.70.

Over the past 52 weeks, CIO has reached a high of $14.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9093.

It appears that CIO traded 503.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 669.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 512.83k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, CIO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.19.

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.12.

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $44.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.88M to a low estimate of $42.13M. As of the current estimate, City Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.98M, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.36M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $183.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.49M, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.41M and the low estimate is $168.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.