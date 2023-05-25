Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) was $63.88 for the day, down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $64.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803670 shares were traded. CCEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCEP now has a Market Capitalization of 29.57B and an Enterprise Value of 40.99B. As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has reached a high of $66.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.15.

Shares Statistics:

CCEP traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 457.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.36M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCEP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 4.84M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, CCEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 50.60% for CCEP, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.02B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.25B and the low estimate is $20.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.