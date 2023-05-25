Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $21.51 in the prior trading day, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) closed at $21.08, down -2.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2734112 shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.76.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when EERKES CRAIG D bought 2,381 shares for $21.01 per share. The transaction valued at 50,025 led to the insider holds 29,022 shares of the business.

Lawson David C bought 264 shares of COLB for $7,086 on Dec 30. The EVP Chief H.R. Officer now owns 21,212 shares after completing the transaction at $26.84 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who serves as the EVP General Counsel of the company, bought 232 shares for $26.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,227 and bolstered with 23,816 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $35.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.26.

The stock has traded on average 3.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.28% stake in the company. Shares short for COLB as of May 14, 2023 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 5.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

In the trailing 12 months, COLB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.06, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.99. The current Payout Ratio is 37.40% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

